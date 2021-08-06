Covid vaccine: Over 5L doses given in a day

The Covid vaccination drive picked up in Gujarat on Thursday with over 5.81 lakh doses administered after the drive was suspended on Wednesday. Earlier it crossed five lakh doses in a day on July 22.

The state reported 24 new Covid cases with no fatality, a slight increase from the 15-odd cases reported on Wednesday.

Taluka development officer of Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha, Milind Dave, took to Twitter on August 4 to announce that 68 villages in the district had managed to vaccinate nearly 100 per cent of its eligible population, leading the way in Gujarat. Following Sabarkantha is Gandhinagar, where 59 villages have seen near 100 per cent vaccination of its eligible population.

Since January 16, when the Covid-19 vaccination drive began, about 85.48 lakh in the state have been fully inoculated, which is less than 20 per cent of the population eligible for vaccination.