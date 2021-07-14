Covid vaccination to remain suspended on Wednesdays, Sundays in Gujarat: DyCM

Nitin Patel was interacting with media persons at Borij of Gandhinagar after visiting an immunisation center under intense Mission Indradhanush programme. (Filr photo)

With depleting numbers of Covid-19 cases in the state, the Gujarat government has decided to suspend vaccination against the viral infection on Wednesdays – which is being observed as Mamata Divas for immunization of pregnant women, children and infants as part of the Mission Indradhanush immunization programme – and Sundays, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said Wednesday.

Patel, who also holds the Health portfolio, was interacting with media persons at Borij of Gandhinagar after visiting an immunisation center under intense Mission Indradhanush programme.

For the last two Wednesdays, the state authorities have been suspending inoculation drive against coronavirus.

When asked if the Covid vaccination will be suspended on all Wednesdays, Patel said, “When the Corona pandemic was at its peak, we had taken up the task of providing Corona vaccine (on all days) along with Mamata Divas with cooperation of our officials. You all know that we have provided (at least one dose of) Corona vaccine to more than three crore Gujaratis. At that time, up to 14,500 Covid-19 patients were being reported. And therefore, it was very important task to inoculate people against it (Corona). So, we used to do both the works of Mamata Divas and providing Corona vaccine.”

“But now…(number) of corona cases have gone down to 30-35 from 14,500. So naturally, the task of (Corona) vaccination does not remain as much of priority as Mamata Divas. Despite that, our department is doing inoculation to keep people safe against Corona on almost all days of week except Mamata Divas (Wednesday) or Sunday. Every day, around 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh citizens are being provided vaccine,” he added.

Patel further said, “…we have relaxed the exercise of providing (corona) vaccine along with Mamata Divas. It is because Mamata Divas is an important programme which is going on since years for the protection of children and mothers. So for now, we have suspended (corona) vaccination on the occasion of Mamata Divas.”

About suspending Corona vaccination on Sundays, Patel said that the officials of Health department have been busy performing duties for the past one-and-a-half years in the interest of the citizens without considering festivals or anything.

“So, it is natural that if they get holiday on Sunday, they can do whatever works – social or family related – they want. So currently, it has been kept closed on Sundays. It is our comprehensive attempt to continue (Corona) vaccination on all other days of the week,” the DyCM said.