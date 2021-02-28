Covid vaccination: ‘Get the jab at 522 pvt hospitals for Rs 500’

The health department has notified the list of 522 private vaccination sites across the state. (Representational)

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said Saturday Covid-19 vaccines will be administered at 522 private hospitals across the state and two doses would be priced at Rs 500. Vaccines will also be administered at 2,050 government hospitals free of charge, he said.

“Those getting inoculated at private hospitals will have to pay Rs 100 as processing fee and

Rs 150 as vaccine cost. So, people taking the first dose at a private hospital will have to Rs 250, and again while going for a second dose after a month’s gap, an additional Rs 250 would have to be paid,” said Patel.

Private hospitals associated with Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana and state government’s MAA Vatsalya Yojana will be providing vaccination in the third phase where senior citizens above age of 60 years and comorbid patients between age of 45-60 years will be inoculated.

Among the 91 private hospitals in Ahmedabad that will conduct vaccination drive are Apollo CVHF Hospital, GCS Medical College, HCG Hospital, Rajasthan Hospital and Tapan Hospital.

Most sites will see a daily cap on the number of vaccines that could be administered by the vaccination site administrator. For example, Apollo CVHF is permitted to administer up to 70 shots each day. Surat has 54 private vaccination sites including Apple Hospital, BAPS Pramukhswami Hospital and Kiran Multi Super Speciality Hospital.

In Vadodara, Banker’s Heart and Multispecialty Hospital and Sterling Cancer Hospital are among the 28 private facilities which will conduct the drive, while Rajkot will have 26 private vaccination sites.

The primary healthcare centres, community healthcare centres, sub-district and district hospitals and civil hospitals under the state government will provide this facility for free of charge.

Apart from this 14 other hospitals recognised by the Centre will be given the vaccine.

“We have left the decision of choosing government or private hospitals on the citizens,” said Patel .Payments for vaccine at private establishments have to be made online.