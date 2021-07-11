Covid vaccination drive resumes in Gujarat

As the Covid-19 vaccination drive resumed after two days of suspension, Gujarat administered 3.02 lakh doses on Saturday. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who also holds the Health portfolio, indicated that the drive had to be suspended for two days owing to disrupted vaccine supply. The state reported 53 new cases of Covid-19 and no fatality. Of the total doses administered, nearly half the doses – 1.43 lakh — were first doses given to those in the age group of 18-44 years.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of an oxygen plant at Sai Krishna Hospital in Mehsana, with the plant set up by Dudhsagar Dairy, as well as another oxygen plant inaugurated at Visnagar Civil Hospital in Mehsana, deputy CM Patel, responding to mediapersons’ queries, said, “Wednesday is for child immunisation programme…if on some day, for some reason, we do not receive timely supply of sufficient vaccine doses, we are suspending the drive on such days. But for all other days, we are conducting the (Covid-19) vaccination drive…wherever all citizens do not receive the vaccine dose, we will keep the drive going upto December, but we are trying that all citizens of Gujarat, take the vaccine doses before December.”

“To ensure that the difficulty faced in the past with regard to oxygen does not happen, we are making necessary arrangements. In the first phase, 300 ton plant is nearly complete and Gujarat government is arranging for all necessary capacity of oxygen. We are also getting assistance from the central government, from the PM-CARES fund, from big companies…,” added Patel.