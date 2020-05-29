Covid treatment at VS Hospital not feasible: AMC

The AMC, in a press note, listed five reasons for the non-feasibility of the plan. (Representational Photo) The AMC, in a press note, listed five reasons for the non-feasibility of the plan. (Representational Photo)

After the Gujarat High Court’s proposal for Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to explore the feasibility of utilising “approximately 700 beds in VS Hospital” for treatment of Covid-19 patients, the civic body said it will not be feasible owing to several reasons, including medical and paramedical staff being redirected to other Covid-care facilities.

The AMC, in a press note, listed five reasons for the non-feasibility of the plan. One reason stated was that a major chunk of the medical and paramedical staff have been deployed at various Covid-care centres, on field duty and other duties, owing to which there is no sufficient staff at the hospital to begin Covid-19 treatment.

The AMC also cited the unavailability of professorial staff as the earlier affiliated teaching hospital, NHL Municipal Medical College, is now affiliated to the SVP Hospital, which is where the staff is deputed. The dilapidated condition of the VS Hospital was also cited to be detrimental for infection control measures.

Another reason cited was that those who opt for regular treatments and OPD services at VS Hospital, will face difficulties if beds are reserved here for Covid-19 treatment, “which can further increase the mortality rate.”

The AMC’s clarification comes a day after the donor families’ representatives, who are on the board of management of the hospital, urged for the high court’s intervention so that the charitable hospital can be used to its full strength to treat Covid-19 patients.

