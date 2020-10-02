Covid testing facility for devotees at Sai Baba temple in Ahmedabad

Temple priest Bhavesh Upadhyay said, “If devotees get themselves tested at the temple, it is good for the safety of all." (Representational)

Devotees visiting the temple of Sai Baba in Khadia area of walled city of Ahmedabad on Thursdays can undergo Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on the temple premises.

Sai Baba temples witness maximum footfall on Thursdays and hence the temple authorities started the initiative this Thursday. They are planning to continue with it.

Speaking with The Indian Express, one of the trustees of the temple and former MLA, Bhushan Bhatt, said, “We have started this initiative from today and will continue with it next Thursday as well. More and more testing for Covid-19 is required. The local Urban Health Centre of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has provided the testing facility at the temple.” According to Bhatt, till Thursday evening, around 150 devotees got tested.

Temple priest Bhavesh Upadhyay said, “If devotees get themselves tested at the temple, it is good for the safety of all. There was good response from the people today.”

Suresh Patel, a devotee of Sai Baba from Bapunagar and regular visitor of the temple in Khadia, said, “It was good to see the testing facility at the temple. I got myself tested and the result came negative. Devotees should get themselves tested at the facility since it is free for all. It will also help check the spread of Covid-19.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd