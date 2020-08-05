Covid tally crosses 65,800 in Gujarat; 25 die in a day

As Ahmedabad breached 27,000 cases with 153 new positive patients, Vadodara reported more than a 100 cases for the first time, taking its tally now to over 5,000 cases. (Representational) As Ahmedabad breached 27,000 cases with 153 new positive patients, Vadodara reported more than a 100 cases for the first time, taking its tally now to over 5,000 cases. (Representational)

Gujarat continues to report more than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases every day, with 1,017 people testing positive on Tuesday across the state. The state tally has now crossed 65,800.

As many as 25 patients succumbed to the infection, all of them from seven districts which have municipal corporation areas — Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Junagadh. As Ahmedabad breached 27,000 cases with 153 new positive patients, Vadodara reported more than a 100 cases for the first time, taking its tally now to over 5,000 cases.

Surat continues to take the lead both in fresh positive cases — 245 as well as deaths – 11. The district tally has crossed 14,000 cases, nearly half of Ahmedabad’s total.

With nearly 40 new cases and 4 deaths, the Covid-19 tally of Junagadh has now breached the 1,000-mark. In Jamnagar, three patients succumbed to the infection. Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh account for 80 per cent of the total cases in the state.

