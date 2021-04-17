Covid situation delicate in Gujarat, all Kumbh returnees to undergo RT-PCR tests: CM

Admitting that the Covid-19 situation in Gujarat is delicate, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said Saturday that all returnees from the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar will have to undergo RT-PCR tests before they are allowed to enter their respective cities and villages.

Close to 9,000 new infections are being reported across Gujarat daily, said the chief minister, who was in Jamnagar to review the Covid-19 situation. Until Friday, the state recorded 3,83,942 cases and 5,183 fatalities due to the virus.

“This means that the second wave is more widespread. The situation is a little delicate… We are going to add 8,000-10,000 more beds in the next 15 days. In the big cities, there is a shortage of beds and so people are facing difficulties,” the chief minister said. Rupani is expected to visit Kutch district for a similar review later on Saturday.

As on March 15, there were 41,000 Covid-19 beds in the state. This was increased to 75,000 by April 14, he said.

Rupani said all district collectors have been asked to isolate those returning from Kumbh Mela. “People from Gujarat, who will be returning from Kumbh Mela, will be isolated. All district collectors have been informed. RT-PCR tests will be conducted on all of them and if anyone is found to be infected, they will be isolated for 14 days. No person, who has gone to the Kumbh, will be allowed direct entry to their villages,” the CM said. The government, he added, was ensuring that those returning from the Kumbh do not become super-spreaders.

The ongoing Kumbh, which has seen lakhs of people from different parts of the country and seers attending the event in large numbers, has reported coronavirus cases in large numbers.

On Saturday, Rupani also said he has issued orders to increase the number of containment zones. “Whenever the situation gets grim, we have to fix priorities for the limited resources in our hand,” Rupani said. Patients, who have breathing difficulties, who need oxygen or have serious medical condition or are aged or with comorbidities, are being given first priority for beds in hospitals, he added.

“On an average, we get 20,000 Remdesivir injections daily. We have fixed priority there too. The government hospitals of Gujarat will be given Remdesivir first. Thereafter, registered private Covid-19 hospitals will be given. We are in touch with the manufacturers. Currently, additional production is being planned and in coming days when more stocks are available, we will give Remdesivir in private. The government has taken the responsibility to ensure that every patient in Gujarat gets Remdesivir,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the CM and his deputy Nitin Patel visited the Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital and interacted with the family members of Covid-19 patients admitted there. They also interacted with the doctors and paramedical staff of the hospital.

Jamnagar has, so far, reported 14,635 cases and 43 fatalities due to Covid-19.