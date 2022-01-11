Covid rules revised: 150 attendees at public functions, marriages in Gujarat

The Gujarat government on Tuesday decided to curb the maximum number of attendees allowed at any political, religious or cultural event, including marriages, to 150, in the wake of rising cases of Covid-19.

According to a notification issued by the home department Tuesday, the new rule will be implemented from January 12 to January 22 morning.

“In a meeting of the core committee of state government headed by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, it has been decided that for all religious, political, social, cultural and educational events in the state, a maximum of 150 persons will be allowed to attend in open space. If such events are in closed spaces, then a maximum of 150 persons, which should be 50% of the total capacity of the venue, can attend,” read a statement from the information department.

“Similarly in marriages, a maximum of 150 attendees will be allowed in open spaces and in closed spaces, a maximum of 150 persons which should be 50% of the capacity of the venue, will be allowed. All marriages will have to be registered online at Digital Gujarat portal in advance,” it added.