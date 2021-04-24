Gujarat: Covid patient who went missing found dead on hospital premises

A Covid-19 patient who went missing a week ago while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Vansda was found dead on the hospital premises.

According to police, Dhirubhai Patel, 65, from Rangpur village in Vansda taluka, had cough, cold and fever when he was admitted to Cottage Hospital at Vansda on April 8 where he tested positive for Covid-19.

On April 15 around 6 am, he informed the nursing staff and went to the washroom. When he did not return after a couple of hours, the staffers searched for him on the premises as well as his house but could not trace him. Hospital authorities then filed a missing complaint with Vansda police station.

On Thursday evening, a labourer spotted a body amid the bushes in the backyard of the hospital campus and informed the authorities who identified it as of Dhirubhai Patel. His son Ashok Patel also reached the hospital to identify the body.

Vansda police sent the body to Navsari Civil Hospital for postmortem. Sub-inspector VN Vaghela said, “The hospital has only ground floor and the washroom is behind the building. His treatment was in progress and he was recovering. There was no injury marks on his body. We are waiting for the postmortem report.”