Covid patient ‘flees’ from Gandhinagar hospital

Bharat Rawal, a native of Rawalvas in Pilwai village under Vijapur of Mehsana, allegedly fled from the civil hospital on May 13.

A COVID-19 patient from Mehsana has been booked for negligence and under the Epidemic Diseases Act after he allegedly went missing from his bed while undergoing treatment at Gandhinagar Civil Hospital, police said Wednesday.

According to police, Bharat Rawal, a native of Rawalvas in Pilwai village under Vijapur of Mehsana, allegedly fled from the civil hospital on May 13 but a complaint was submitted by the hospital authorities to Sector 7 police station four days later, on May 17, following which an FIR was lodged under IPC sections 188 for disobedience to order given by public servant, 269 for negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease and sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Dr Sudha Sharma, resident medical officer, Civil Hospital Gandhinagar said, “On May 13, while I was on duty in the civil hospital, I was told by the Covid ward in-charge officer that the patient, Bharat Rawal, has been missing from his bed since 7.30 am. A search order was issued by me and we looked for the patient in the ward, hospital premises and nearby areas but he couldn’t be found.” The patient’s conduct, Dr Sharma said, was negligent and also increased the chances of infection among other persons.

SS Pawar, the in-charge officer at sector 7 police station told The Indian Express: “A team was sent to the native place of the patient but the house was found locked. It appears that the patient and his family have absconded. Further investigation is on in the case.”