Covid norm violations: 207 cases filed at 3,244 weddings across Gujarat on a day

As many as 207 cases of violation of Covid norms, including mask violation, were registered by Gujarat Police in 3,244 weddings on April 25 across the state. The government had capped the number of guests at 50 for such functions.

No wedding ceremony is allowed after 8 pm in 20 cities of Gujarat including Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara.

A statement released by the office of Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Ashish Bhatia on Monday said, “To ensure that wedding ceremonies don’t result in increase in spread of Covid infection, the state government has issued guidelines with a cap of maximum 50 guests… The DGP Gujarat had issued strict instructions to the police force to ensure that Covid guidelines issued by the government were being followed at weddings. In that regard, police has taken strict action across the state wherever guidelines were being violated…”

“The state government had made it compulsory to register at the government portal for marriages in advance and using database from the portal, police teams visited 3,244 wedding ceremonies across the state on April 25 in which 146 cases of mask violation and 61 cases of Covid related guidelines violations were registered. A total of 78 persons were also arrested in these cases,” the statement added.

From December 19, 2020, to April 25, 2021, a total of 17,571 weddings were checked and 727 cases were registered for mask violation and 149 cases were for violation of other Covid guidelines. A total of 254 persons were arrested, it said.