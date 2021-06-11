Covid norm violation: Rs 99 cr collected as fines, 36 lakh penalised says Gujarat DGP

The state government has announced extension of night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am in 36 cities from June 11 to June 26. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana/ Representational)

The Gujarat police department has collected nearly Rs 99 crore as fines from vehicles for breach of curfew and over 36 lakh people have been fined for not wearing masks over the 15 months of restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia said in a video statement on Thursday.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), a total of 9,848 cases of mask violations were registered across Gujarat and in the past 1.25 years of pandemic, over 36 lakh people have been fined for mask violations. We have also collected Rs 99 crore by impounding vehicles found in violations of curfews,” the DGP said.

“Moreover, 4.92 lakh cases have been lodged for violation of SOPs and social distancing… We have given first dose vaccination to 99.5 per cent of our police force and among them 90.6 per cent have been given second dose also,” said the DGP.

“The state government has announced extension of night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am in 36 cities from June 11 to June 26. Other relaxations announced by the state government are that all shops, financial institutions, shopping complexes, markets, beauty parlours, saloons can remain open from 9 am to 7 pm while maintaining social distancing and wearing masks,” he further said.

“Similar relaxations have been announced for restaurants which can remain open from 9 am to 7 pm with 50 per cent of seating capacity and following all SOPs. Takeaway facility has been given to restaurants from 9 am to 9 pm. Home delivery has been allowed from 9 am to 12 am,” the DGP said.

“Gyms have been allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity. Public gardens can stay open from 6 am to 7 pm. Maximum 50 persons can attend marriages, but online registration is a must. Political, religious, cultural and social programmes can be organised with maximum 50 persons attendance.”