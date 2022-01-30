Covid-19 in Gujarat: State reports a decline in fresh infections and fatalities

Gujarat reported a decline in both fresh infections and fatalities due to Covid-19 on Sunday, as the state reported 9,395 cases and 30 deaths-a decline from 11,794 and 33 deaths recorded on Saturday.

Also, the state health bulletin reflected a decline in active cases and critical patients from 98,021 to 91,320 and 285 to 278, respectively.

However, the four districts of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot reported a decline in fresh cases but continued to report a majority share of deaths as well as fresh infections.

The combined numbers of fresh cases in these four districts including municipal areas accounted for 75 per cent of the total new cases and deaths accounted for 73 per cent.

Ahmedabad reported 3,653 new cases and 9 deaths, though a decline in cases was reported the number of deaths increased from 8 to 9.

Similarly, Vadodara reported 2011 fresh infections and 3 deaths; Surat 642 cases and 6 deaths, and Rajkot reported 773 cases and 4 deaths.

New districts that reported deaths included Bharuch with 3 deaths, Gandhinagar, Mehsana and Morbi with 1 death each on Sunday.

With fresh infections reported from Ahmedabad city, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) declared 8 new micro containment zones in areas like Prahladnagar, South Bopal, Sarkhej, Motera and Chandkheda. At the same time, containment restrictions were removed from 15 areas. Thus, as of Sunday, the city has a total of 98 micro containment sites.