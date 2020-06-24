Covid death toll in Gujarat crosses 1,700

Meanwhile, the state tally neared 28,500 after 548 persons across the state tested positive. (Representational) Meanwhile, the state tally neared 28,500 after 548 persons across the state tested positive. (Representational)

The Covid-19 death toll in Gujarat crossed 1,700 with 25 more patients succumbing to the infection on Tuesday, including one from Devbhoomi Dwarka district, which reported its first Covid-19 death. Meanwhile, the state tally neared 28,500 after 548 persons across the state tested positive.

After a spurt in testing seen last week, the state for the second day this week tested less than 5,000 samples in a 24-hour period. Ahmedabad added 235 cases, only five of them from the rural jurisdiction while the rest reported from the municipal corporation limits. This is the lowest number of new cases reported on a single day from the district since May 21, when only 233 cases were reported. Also, nearly double the number of people were discharged – 421

For the fourth consecutive day, the number of patients discharged across the state — 604 – exceeded that of new cases reported.

As many as 15 Covid-19 patients died in Ahmedabad, six others in Surat and two from Gandhinagar. Patan too reported a death.

The daily bulletin of Tuesday demarcated cases for eight districts further into those detected from the municipal corporation areas and those from the rural limits. The corporation areas of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Jamnagar together reported 431 cases on Tuesday – which is nearly 80 per cent of the state’s total cases for the day.

In Gandhinagar and Bhavnagar, more cases were reported from the rural limits vis-a-vis their corporation limits. Gandhinagar reported 10 new cases, Bhavnagar saw eight more persons testing positive.

Surat reported a total of 175 new cases, taking the district tally to more than 3,500. Vadodara reported 42 more cases taking the total to 1,953.

