Covid count touches 1.83 lakh in Gujarat with over 1,000 fresh cases

Gujarat reported 1,049 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,83,000. A total of 879 patients were discharged on the day. A cumulative 1,66,468 patients have recovered from the disease and discharged across the state so far.

On Tuesday, five patients also succumbed to the disease taking the total fatalities to 3,798.

Four districts — Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Rajkot — reported cases in three digits, with maximum recorded from Surat. Of the 183 new cases, 149 were from urban parts of Surat and 34 from rural areas. The district has so far witnessed 38,960 cases.

Ahmedabad reported 178 new cases — 166 from urban areas and 12 from rural parts —and three deaths. The district has recorded a total of 43,284 cases and 1,924 fatalities.

The number of micro-containment areas in the city was revised to 92 after nine such areas were removed and eight new areas added to the list, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) stated.

These areas are demarcated in residential societies, blocks and streets, after new cases are reported, and restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the virus.

With 442 infections, the city’s north-west zone continues to have the largest number of active cases, followed by the west zones with 433 and south zone with 420 cases, the municipal corporation said.

Of the seven zones in the city, the central zone has the lowest number of infections with 283 patients, it was stated.

Meanwhile, Rajkot reported 128 cases, and Vadodara added 119 fresh cases. The total cases in Rajkot and Vadodara stand at 14,372 and 16,791 cases, respectively.

—With PTI inputs

