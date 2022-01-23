Covid cases surge in Vadodara, stagnate in Ahmedabad, Surat

Recording its second-highest single-day surge since the outbreak of the pandemic, Gujarat reported 23,150 new Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths, a state health department official said Saturday.

The addition was higher than the 21,225 recorded a day earlier but lower than the record 24,485 witnessed on Thursday, he pointed out. For the fourth consecutive day, Gujarat reported over a dozen COVID-19 fatalities, he further stated.

While Ahmedabad district reported 8,332 new cases and six deaths, Surat added 2,488 new cases and four deaths, including three from the rural jurisdiction of the district. Both Surat and Ahmedabad have shown a decline in new cases since January 20. Surat Collector Ayush Oak, who was among those to test positive in the district, is under home isolation.

Meanwhile, Vadodara continues to see a surge and currently tops all 33 districts in the weekly test positivity rate (TPR) at around 30 per cent.

The numbers came on a day when the state government’s revised guidelines for Covid-19 came into effect. The Gujarat police have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the government-issued SOPs and guidelines.

According to an official release, 3,206 persons were arrested and 3,830 cases were lodged for violating Covid-related protocols between January 15 and 21. Fines worth Rs 2.65 crore were collected from 25,745 persons across the state for not wearing masks and spitting in public. In the same period, the police checked 3,996 wedding venues across the state and 42 cases were registered for violation of masking norms. Another 11 cases were registered for violation of other Covid guidelines at the venues.

Between January 17 and 20, 35,550 eligible police personnel across the state were administered with the booster dose, the release stated.

