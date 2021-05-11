Covid cases ‘stabilising’ as Gujarat records 11,592 infections, 117 deaths

The test positivity rate in the state, meanwhile, dipped to 8.5 per cent on Monday. (Representational)

With the state reporting 11,592 new infections and 117 fatalities due to the virus Monday, a decline from the numbers it recorded over the last few weeks, Gujarat principal secretary health Jayanti Ravi Monday said coronavirus cases have “stabilised and there are indications that cases are reducing”.

In view of a possible third wave hitting the state, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, meanwhile, held a meeting with top doctors, who are part of the government’s task force on Covid-19, and scientists of the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre to formulate a state-level strategy.

The nearly three-hour meeting drew from the state’s experience of handling the second wave, Ravi said at a press conference in Gandhinagar. Some key areas of discussion, she added, were with respect to sustaining an aggressive vaccination pace, setting up of emergency response centres, presumptive testing especially in villages, social and behavioural change to imbibe Covid-19-appropriate behaviour, treatment protocol including that for mucormycosis as well as human resource increase.

“In the next two to three days, we will chalk a detailed action plan for the third wave,” Ravi said.

Meanwhile, with a spurt in mucormycosis cases, Ahmedabad-based infectious disease specialist Dr Atul Patel said, “Usage of medicines such as Favipavrir, Doxycycline, Ivermectin, and Azithromycin must be limited as all medicines have sideeffects.” He added that steroids, which are important in the treatment of the fungal disease, must be at the same time used judiciously as it alters the natural course of the disease.

The test positivity rate in the state, meanwhile, dipped to 8.5 per cent on Monday. On May 4, the TPR was recorded above nine per cent. A total of 1.35 lakh samples were tested Monday, higher than the 1.27 lakh samples tested on May 9.