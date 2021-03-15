Covid cases spike: Commercial establishments to shut shop at 10pm in eight wards of Ahmedabad city

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Monday directed all shops and commercial establishments in eight wards of the city that were seeing a spike in Covid-19 cases to close by 10 pm, while in Surat some schools were shut down after 32 students and five teachers tested positive for the virus during a drive conducted by the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC).

The four cities of Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara have been observing night curfew between midnight and 6 am. Last week, Surat civic body had also directed beaches and malls to remain closed on Sundays to arrest the virus surge.

On Monday, 890 fresh coronavirus cases were reported across the state. The last time Gujarat had logged as many infections per day was in the last week of December last year. In the last five days, the state has reported nearly 4,000 new Covid-19 cases.

While Ahmedabad city did not report any coronavirus-induced fatality, the city recorded 205 new cases breaching the daily 200-mark for the first time since the third week of December. Ahmedabad rural has reported four new cases.

Based on an analysis of the “residential address of the emerging new cases” over the last month, AMC said eight wards — Jodhpur (along with South Bopal area), Navrangpura, Bodakdev, Thaltej, Gota, Paldi, Ghatlodia, and Maninagar — have been found to be reporting more cases. The night eatery market in city’s central zone Manekchowk and Raipur market will also remain closed after 10 pm.

“Analysis of Covid-19 cases reported in last one month has revealed that the numbers in these wards are higher as compared to other wards. Keeping that in mind, all commercial establishments will remain closed in these wards after 10 pm,” an AMC statement said.

Commercial establishments that have to abide by this order include all restaurants, malls, showrooms, tea stalls, snack shops, cloth shops, paan masala shops, hair salons and spas, gymnasiums, and clubs which will have to shut shop by 10 pm each day – two hours earlier than the curfew hour.

The AMC, so far, has not directed private hospitals to increase its bed capacity. “There are no instructions yet from AMC. It might be because the kind of cases coming in are not very critical, but mild to moderate,” Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (AHNA) president Dr Bharat Gadhavi said. The occupancy in private hospitals is nearly 20 per cent with around 450 beds of the total 2,200 occupied at present.

Meanwhile, in Surat, the civic body’s health department conducted RAT tests in schools and colleges Monday. Of the 2,293 people tested, at least 32 students and five teachers across 25 schools and colleges tested positive for the infection. During a similar drive Saturday, 27 students, three teachers and a clerk had tested positive and were put under home isolation.

Surat Deputy health commissioner Dr Ashish Naik said, “The students and teachers who tested positive had been put under home isolation and treatment. We have told school authorities to disinfect the entire school premises and keep the classrooms, where these students studied, closed for 14 days.”