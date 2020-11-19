Covid cases rising, Gujarat govt imposes indefinite night curfew in Ahmedabad

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 1,281 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the state’s tally to nearly 1.92 lakh.

The Gujarat government Thursday imposed an indefinite night curfew in Ahmedabad city from November 20 amid a steep surge in Covid cases in the city during the festive days. The curfew will be in force between 9 pm and 6 am.

The decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and attended by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) senior officials. It was also decided to add 1,300 more Covid beds to the existing capacity in government and private hospitals in the city.

“Keeping in view the present situation, the state government has decided to impose a curfew in Ahmedabad city from November 20 from 9 pm till 6 am till the infection rate in the city is under control,” Additional Chief Secretary forests and environment Rajeev Kumar Gupta, who is the officer-in-charge of Covid 19 in Ahmedabad city, stated in a video message.

The state government also sanctioned 300 doctors and 300 medical students for Ahmedabad city.

To deal with an increasing demand for beds in both private and government hospitals, the AMC has added 900 additional beds in the government-run hospitals and 400 beds in different private Covid-designated hospitals on Thursday.

With this, 1300 beds are added to existing 7500, thus making a total of 8800 beds in government and private hospitals.

“400 additional beds are made available for Ahmedabad patients at Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC) and Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute (GCRI) hospitals, both on the Asarwa Civil hospital campus, 400 beds at Sola GMERS Civil Hospital have been increased Thursday,” Gupta said, assuring that there is no shortage of Covid beds in Ahmedabad.

Also, for areas around Ahmedabad like Sabarmati, Chandkehda, Motera, 100 additional beds are being reserved for Covid patients at Gandhinagar Civil hospital.

AMC also declared that over 2600 beds remain vacant in private and government hospitals at present. This includes 2237 beds in government hospitals and 400 beds in private hospitals.

