Covid cases rise in Vadodara; admin says under control, exercise caution

The steadily rising Covid-19 cases have become a cause of concern among the administration in Vadodara, which has reported 62 active cases on Monday and an additional 53 persons in home quarantine — those in close contact with the positive cases.

While the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) reported four new Covid-positive cases on Monday, of which one was from the Vadodara district area, the city has seen a rise since the week prior to Diwali festivities. On October 22, the city had a total of 11 active cases of which 10 were stable and one on oxygen support.

On Monday, the number of stable cases reported was 59 while two patients were on O2 support and one on ventilation. A total of 2,574 samples were tested.

Officials said that while the pandemic was under control, people should exercise caution.

Vadodara Medical Officer for Health Dr Devesh Patel told The Indian Express, “The cases that have been reported are mostly of travellers and their contacts. We have also done some random tests and contact tracing. The symptoms are milder and the virus is under control but people should be cautious… unlike last year, when the pandemic surged after the festivities, this year the speed at which the cases are being reported is much slower… we had three days of zero positive cases in October and the daily cases have been in single digit, which was not the case at the same time last year… but one cannot predict how the virus will manifest.”

Vadodara rural has, so far, recorded a maximum of 26,776 positive cases, followed by the four zones under the jurisdiction of the VMC. The VMC has recorded a total of 72,187 cases and 623 audited Covid-19 deaths since the pandemic outbreak.

Apart from Vadodara, Junagadh too is seeing a marginal increase in cases this month, reporting Covid-19 cases each day since November 1 and recording 28 cases in the span of a week. The district had reported 27 cases in October.