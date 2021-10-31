Gujarat: Covid cases rise in Jamnagar, maximum load in southern districts

Gujarat reported 31 new cases of Covid-19 Saturday, driven by five new cases reported from the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation. The state also reported a Covid-19 fatality from Surat, which had last reported death on August 27.

The state has reported 30 or more new cases of Covid-19 on three days of October so far with two being this week alone — October 26 (30) and October 30 (31). It had reported 34 cases on October 14.

Jamnagar had last reported so many cases in the third week of June and has not reported more than two cases in a single day in the past 90 days.



Meanwhile, southern Gujarat districts of Valsad and Surat continue to report new cases consistently. Surat reported six new cases, while Valsad added five on Saturday.