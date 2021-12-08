Covid cases rise; 61 in a day

A steady increase has been reported in Covid-19 cases in the state with 61 new cases on Tuesday, the highest of 25 cases being reported in Ahmedabad city within 24 hours.

The state is recording nearly double the number of Covid-19 cases it was reporting in the last week of November, when daily cases hovered around 30 every day.

As per details provided by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), 12 new cases in Ahmedabad city are family clusters residing in the northwest and west zones.

According to an AMC health official, a person with a recent travel history to Dubai also tested positive.

Four members of a single family residing in Gurukul area and two members each from

four families residing at Paldi, Gota, SP ring Road and Navrangpura, have tested positive in Ahmedabad city so far. Ahmedabad rural jurisdiction, too, reported a case for the second consecutive day.

Other urban areas to report Covid-19 cases include Surat city with seven cases, Vadodara with six cases, Bhavnagar city with six cases and Jamnagar city with three cases.

Districts such as Kheda with two cases, and both Anand and Kutch with one Covid-19 case each are reporting cases at a greater frequency than what they were reporting just last month in November.

Testing took a dip on Tuesday, from around 80,000 samples tested on Monday to 73,000 samples on Tuesday.

However, weekly test positivity rate in the state remains well below one per cent.