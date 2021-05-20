Covid cases fall in Gujarat: Day-time restrictions relaxed in 36 cities, all shops can open for 6 hrs

People queue up to receive the dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination center. (PTI Photo)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday relaxed the day-time Covid restrictions in 36 cities of the state, by allowing all markets and shops to conduct their business for six hours daily till May 27.

“All markets, shops and roadside kiosks will be allowed to function daily between 9 am and 3 pm,” said Rupani, adding that the relaxations will be in place from Friday.

“This arrangement will continue till May 27. We will review the situation on May 28,” he said adding that use of masks and maintaining social distancing will remain mandatory.

The Chief Minister said that the curfew between 8 pm and 6 am, imposed in 36 cities since the beginning of April, will continue. Daytime restrictions permitting only shops selling essential items to function was introduced about three weeks ago.

The dip in number of Covid cases encouraged the government to provide relief, stated a government notification on Thursday. The relaxation in night curfew comes after the number of new Covid cases being reported daily fell below 4,800 cases on Friday. This is a significant dip from 14,500 cases seen during the peak of the second wave in April 2021.

According to the notification, all shops, commercial establishments, roadside kiosks, shopping complexes, marketing yard, hair cutting salons and beauty parlours have been allowed to function for six hours during the day in the 36 cities. Restaurants will have to continue to with take-aways and home deliveries from 9 am to 8 pm.

Weekly markets, educational institutions, coaching centres, cinema theatres, gymnasium, spas, swimming pools, gardens, water parks and other amusement areas will continue to remain closed during the next week.

Religious places will remain closed, while public transport will continue to operate with 50 per cent capacity. Shops and commercial establishments providing essential services will continue to function without any restrictions during daytime.