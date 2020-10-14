Covid cases drop for seventh day in Gujarat

In Ahmedabad district, the city limits continue to add 150-odd cases each day, even as Tuesday saw the addition of five new residential areas as new micro containment zones. (Representational)

With cumulative coronavirus cases in Gujarat nearing 1.55 lakh, the state saw its seventh consecutive day of decline in fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, with the addition of 1,158 cases. Ten others succumbed to the infection, including one death reported from Mahisagar and three deaths in Vadodara — the maximum fatality in the district since September 25.

Daily testing has taken a further drop, with fewer than 51,000 samples being tested across the state — the lowest reported since August 13 — which is at par with the number of samples being taken daily exactly two months ago.

In Ahmedabad district, the city limits continue to add 150-odd cases each day, even as Tuesday saw the addition of five new residential areas as new micro containment zones. The solid waste management department of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) sealed an SBI bank branch and an ATM kiosk in Mithakali area over non-adherence to social distancing norms.

Meanwhile, Jamnagar added a 100 cases, seeing a slight surge after managing to keep cases below the 100-mark since September 27 — for 15 days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.