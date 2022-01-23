Covid cases dip even as fatalities rise in Gujarat

A DAY after recording its second-highest single-day surge since the outbreak of the pandemic, Gujarat reported a dip in new cases even as single-day fatalities surged to 19, the highest recorded since June 1 last year.

New cases declined to 16,617 from 23,150 reported Saturday, a fall of 6,533 cases within a day.

The 19 deaths have taken the state tally to 11,249. These 19 deaths were reported from Ahmedabad (6), Surat (4), Valsad (3), Banaskantha (2) and one each from Dahod, Navsari, Mehsana and Bhavnagar districts.

The number of active cases has increased to 1,34,837 from 1,29,875 and critical patients on ventilators from 244 to 258, an increase of 14 patients within a single day.

Among the fresh cases reported Sunday was Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel, becoming the fifth minister in the Gujarat government to get infected.

Earlier, on January 21, Minister of Revenue, Disaster Management, Law and Justice, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs, Rajendra Trivedi, had tested Covid positive.

A day before, Minister of State of Panchayat, Labour, Skill Development and Employment, Brijesh Merja, had tested positive, while Minister of State of Kalpasar and Fisheries (Independent Charge), Narmada, Water Resources and Water Supply, Jitu Chaudhary, and Minister of State of Home, Sports, Youth Service and Cultural Activities, Harsh Sanghavi, too, had tested positive for Covid-19.

Ahmedabad and Rajkot are among districts that reported a significant decline in fresh infections. While Ahmedabad reported a decline from 8,332 to 6,277 – a fall of 2,055 cases, cases in Rajkot fell from 2,029 to 621 – a decrease of 1,408 cases within 24 hours.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) declared 16 new micro containment zones in the areas of Sarkhej, South Bopal, Vejalpur, Thaltej, Chandkheda, Navrangpura, Maninagar, Isanpur and Bopal. Also, 11 areas that were earlier declared as micro containment zones were removed from the restrictions.

Hence, the total number of sites of micro containment now stands at 186.