Covid cases continue to decline: Gujarat records 228 new patients, five deaths

Gujarat on Saturday added 228 new Covid-19 cases and five others succumbed to the infection. At least four districts did not report a single new case or a death due to the infection. Except for the districts of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Junagadh and Gir Somnath, all other districts reported fewer than 10 new cases on Saturday.

While daily new case reporting has plateaued and mortality too have climbed back to pre-second wave levels of February-end, number of active patients continue to be at least triple of what it was as of February-end.

As of Saturday, there are 6,579 active cases in the state, while February-end saw active cases hover approximately between 1,600 and 2,300.

Over 3.24 lakh vaccine doses were administered across the state on Saturday. The state also saw the highest coverage of first dose among the 18-44 years’ group since June 4, with 2.18 lakh doses administered in a single day.

The state, however, did not meet its target of 2.25 lakh doses a day for the 18-44 years’ group, indicating at a slower coverage than what was targeted.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation managed to administer 626 vaccine doses to the ‘super-spreader’ groups in the 18-44 years’ old category, with maximum doses (141) administered in the central zone, which also includes the walled city area.