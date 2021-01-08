Covid case doubling rate at 249.5 days in Gujarat

As per a health department bulletin, the test positivity rate stands at 2.49 per cent with 8,149 patients undergoing treatment at present. (Representational)

Pegging the present case doubling rate at 249.5 days or nearly eight months, Gujarat reported 685 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Friday.

A little short of 10 months since the first Covid case was reported in Gujarat, the state has tested one crore persons for coronavirus, translating to at 1.52 lakh tests per million population as on date.

As per a health department bulletin, the test positivity rate stands at 2.49 per cent with 8,149 patients undergoing treatment at present. As per the state data, over 2.38 lakh patients have been discharged so far.

Ahmedabad city, where 130-odd cases are reported each day, conducted vaccination site dry runs at 25 sites across seven zones ahead of the vaccine rollout.

The planned sites of vaccination where the dry runs took place, include state government-run Sola Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run SVP Hospital, VS Hospital and LG Hospital, as well as schools and private hospitals.