Covid bed capacity to be raised to 7,000 in Vadodara

As Covid-19 cases surge, the Vadodara administration has decided to increase the capacity of Covid beds in private hospitals to 7,000 in the coming week.

As Vadodara Covid tally reached 17,465 with 1154 active cases, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) plans to empanel 100 additional private hospitals for Covid-19 care.

Officer on Special Duty to Vadodara, Vinod Rao, on Thursday, held a review meeting of the availability of beds and said that Vadodara city — which also caters to districts of Central and South Gujarat like Dahod, Panchmahals, Anand, Kheda, Narmada, Bharuch and Chhota Udepur — has a total of 2,100 admissions in various hospitals across the city.

Rao said, “We have about 2,100 patients admitted across all hospitals in Vadodara. At present, there are 5,500 beds in government and private hospitals for Covid treatment. We will increase it to 7,000 in the next 4-5 days by involving about 100 more private hospitals.”

Vadodara has already empanelled 121 private Covid hospitals with 4,125 beds, which Rao says is “more than any other city in Gujarat”.

“This will make Covid treatment in private hospitals more accessible and affordable… We will strictly enforce compulsory usage of mask and social distancing in public places in the coming days to minimise the spread,” said Rao.

The Vadodara city Police also issued a message on Thursday, urging citizens to limit the number of guests at weddings to 100 as per the state government guidelines revised this week and to adhere to the night curfew.

