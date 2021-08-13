Covid aftermath: No Muharram procession in Surat this year

The Surat city Tazia committee announced that in view of the pandemic situation no religious procession will be taken out on Muharram in Surat city this year.

A meeting was held between Surat city Tazia committee members and Surat police at Mirzasami hall in Muglisara area in Surat Wednesday night. Those present were Additional Police Commissioner P L Mal, Deputy Commissioner of Police B R Patel, Surat city Tazia committee president Arshad Kalyani and other members. For the first time, tazia procession was not taken out last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kalyani said, “During pre-Covid time, over 350 tazias were made and processions taken out to mark the occasion. This year, we have decided not to take out any procession on August 19 and 20 keeping in mind the pandemic situation. However, tazias will be made and kept in pandals for the devotees. We have appealed to organisers to ensure that Covid protocols are maintained. Our volunteers will visit pandals to make sure everything is in place.”