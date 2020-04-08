COVID-19 patient, two of his doctors in Silvassa booked for ‘hiding information’

When the condition of the patient didn’t improve, he was admitted to the government-run Vinoba Bhave Civil hospital in Silvassa. When the condition of the patient didn’t improve, he was admitted to the government-run Vinoba Bhave Civil hospital in Silvassa.

Administrative department officials in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, on Tuesday, registered an offence against a COVID-19 patient and two doctors of Vardhaman hospital in Silvassa, for hiding the details of the patient when he first exhibited symptoms of coronavirus. The three were booked under the Disaster Management Act.

57-year old hotelier Vijay Rathod, who had tested positive on Monday, is the first COVID-19 case in the union territory. The patient belongs to Naroli village near Silvassa and is undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Ambani hospital in Mumbai. The doctors are currently absconding, police said.

On probing the matter, administrative department officials learnt that when the patient had come to his village from Mumbai on March 20, he had flu symptoms such as cough, cold and sneezing. Health officials found that he did not report the symptoms to the medical authorities in SIlvassa, owing to which he wasn’t tested in time. Furthermore, he remained in contact with multiple people, including his family members.

After his condition worsened, he was admitted to a private hospital namely Vardhaman hospital in Silvassa. Even as doctors started his treatment, they did not inform the Dadra and Nagar Haveli health department about the patient’s symptoms.

When the condition of the patient didn’t improve, he was admitted to the government-run Vinoba Bhave Civil hospital in Silvassa. Based on his symptoms, he was moved to the isolation ward on April 4. His samples were then referred to Mumbai-based Kokilaben Ambani hospital and on Monday, he tested positive for coronavirus. Following this, teams of health officials sealed Vardhaman hospital and quarantined its staffers.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli Collector, Sandip Kumar Singh said, “We have quarantined the family members of the COVID-19 positive patient. Our health department had taken samples of those who were in close contact with Rathod and reports are awaited. We are carrying out a door-to-door survey in Silvassa and Naroli. We appeal to citizens to give the correct information to the survey team…Those who have been infected with flu or are having cough, cold, sneezing or breathlessness should immediately contact the government civil hospital.”

As per the instructions of the district collector, the medical superintendent of Vinoba Bhave Civil hospital, Dr. Sanjay Verma, lodged a complaint against the patient and his doctors, Dr Hemant Shah and Dr Krishna Parmar. Silvassa police registered an offence under IPC sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and section 51(B) of the Disaster Management Act (Refuses to comply with any direction given by or on behalf of the Central Government or the State Government…).

Police inspector MS Patel said, “We have registered a police complaint against Vijay Rathod and two doctors of Vardhaman hospital. At present, the patient is undergoing treatment at the hospital in Mumbai, while the two doctors have gone underground. We will arrest them soon.”

