COVID-19 patient flees hospital in Mahisagar, brought back

A 30-year-old Covid-19 patient, who was admitted at Balasinor Covid hospital in Mahisagar, managed to flee from the hospital on Sunday night and was traced almost 12 hours later. A native of Falva village of Santrampur, the patient was admitted at Lunawada Covid care centre with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza Like Illness (ILI) symptoms on July 4. He was shifted to Balasinor Covid hospital on Sunday evening after he tested positive for coronavirus.

“The patient was admitted after showing symptoms for Covid-19. He was in a stable condition and under medication. We have initiated an internal inquiry to investigate how he managed to escape from the centre,” said Medical Superintendent at Balasinor, Dr DK Gohil.

According to the police, the patient had reportedly gone missing around 8 pm on Sunday after a nurse on duty at the hospital noticed the patient was not in his ward. She immediately informed authorities who initiated a search for the patient and informed the police at around 10 pm. The phone number provided by the patient was switched off while his relative, whose contact number was registered with the hospital for emergency purposes, was unaware of the patient’s whereabouts.

His family and villagers were alerted to inform the police if they were to spot him. “We had immediately formed teams to look for him. The exit points from the district were sealed and police teams were on alert. A team was also dispatched to his village, but he had not gone home. On Monday morning, we started looking for him in the dense jungle area and finally found him. He was then shifted back to the hospital,” said NV Patel, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mahisagar.

According to preliminary investigations, the patient ran away because he was scared after he tested positive for the virus. The hospital, meanwhile, has decided not to file a complaint.

“We were initially going to file a complaint but since he was found, we have decided not to file any complaint. As per preliminary investigations, he did not come in contact with anyone but had directly gone to the jungle. We are looking into how he reached there and the health department is tracing all those who could have come in contact with him,” Gohil said.

