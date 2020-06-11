Covid-19 patient flees hospital in Ahmedabad, brought back

Dr Patel said, in the complaint, that the patient had tested positive on June 1 and was admitted to Samras Hostel on the evening of June 3.(Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) (Representational) Dr Patel said, in the complaint, that the patient had tested positive on June 1 and was admitted to Samras Hostel on the evening of June 3.(Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) (Representational)

In another instance where a Covid-19 patient fled a Covid-care centre (CCC) in Ahmedabad, the Ahmedabad police registered an FIR against the patient on Tuesday. The patient was, however, brought back in less than 24 hours.

The 30-year-old patient, a resident of Meghaninagar, reportedly went missing from the Samras Hostel Covid-care centre on Tuesday evening. A medical officer with the VS Hospital, Dr Haresh Patel, who was deployed on duty at the centre, filed a complaint in connection with the incident with the Gujarat University police.

Dr Patel said, in the complaint, that the patient had tested positive on June 1 and was admitted to Samras Hostel on the evening of June 3.

At around 6 pm on Tuesday, a nurse found that the patient had left without informing anyone. His mobile phone was also switched off. His relative, whose contact number was provided by the patient, did not know about his whereabouts.

The patient’s father, said, “He has had mental issues for a year and since the past two-three months his medicines were stopped.” The father himself has also tested Covid-19 positive and is currently undergoing treatment at the SVP Hospital.

Coronavirus Explained Population-wide mask use can bring R number below 1: study

Haryana shows no signs of slowing down

Did Covid-19 actually hit Wuhan in August? Click here for more

The patient was charged under IPC sections for committing a negligent act which likely to spread infection of disease endangering to life as well as under the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act pertaining to penalising a person for disobeying any regulation or order issued under this Act.

AMC-appointed officer in-charge of the Covid-care centre Dilip Rana said, “The patient was found nearby on Wednesday afternoon and was brought back. He was scheduled for discharge on the tenth day but he ran away a day before.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd