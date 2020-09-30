Ahmedabad: Covid-19 patient ‘dies by suicide’ in Jamalpur hospital

Andrew Rasiklal Mackwan, a resident of Khokra Maninagar area, was admitted to the Shifa Superspeciality Hospital in Jamalpur since September 20. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

A 61-year-old Covid-19 patient allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday evening at a trust-run hospital in Jamalpur area of Ahmedabad.

Andrew Rasiklal Mackwan, a resident of Khokra Maninagar area, was admitted to the Shifa Superspeciality Hospital in Jamalpur since September 20 and was shifted from the high-dependency unit on the third floor to the isolation ward on the fourth floor, said Tarak Christian, newphew of the deceased.

“He was admitted on AMC quota and had been complaining of neglect to me and his wife over phone… We were not even informed by the hospital authorities… we got to know from some hospital staff that my uncle had purportedly fallen from the fourth floor,” Christian told this paper.

MM Laliwala, police inspector and incharge officer at Danilimda police station said, “We received a call from hospital authorities saying that a man had jumped from the building. We did not find any suicide note from the spot… the family is being questioned… A case of accidental death has been filed.”

AMC deputy health officer Dr Tejas Shah said the patient was stable and “was already on psychiatric treatment”.

Afzal Memon, chairperson of the hospital managing committee, said the incident took place around 7 pm and that the police were informed immediately. “Police are taking the statements of our hospital staff,” said Memon. Dr Shah added that the case has been handed over to the police for investigation and is being treated as a medico-legal case.

