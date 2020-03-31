COVID-19 outbreak: HC rejects Asaram bail plea

Asaram, who is being tried by a Gandhinagar court in a rape case, has already been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Jodhpur court earlier. Asaram, who is being tried by a Gandhinagar court in a rape case, has already been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Jodhpur court earlier.

The Gujarat High Court Monday rejected the temporary bail sought by self-styled godman Asaram Bapu on grounds of COVID-19 outbreak.

Asaram, who is being tried by a Gandhinagar court in a rape case, has already been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Jodhpur court earlier. The accused, represented by senior advocate SV Raju, had sought four months of temporary bail. It was submitted before the High Court that the accused was 84 years old and that “considering the age and condition…, he would be more vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic prevailing in the State, and therefore, this is a fit case to grant temporary bail…”

It was, however, argued by the public prosecutor that earlier requests for regular bail by the accused had not been accepted by the Supreme Court given the seriousness of charges.

The court took note of the same and also highlighted that the accused person did not fall under any of the categories of undertrials, who may be deemed eligible for relief as per the order passed by the High Power Committee constituted in pursuant to the order passed by the Supreme Court.

