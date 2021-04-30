Covid-19: Naval medical team deployed in Ahmedabad

A Covid patient waiting in an autorickshaw outside civil hospital in Asarwa, Ahmedabad, on Wednesday.

A 57-member medical team from the Indian Navy has been deputed in Ahmedabad and will be deployed at the “PM Cares Covid hospital”, popularly known as the “Dhanvantri Covid hospital” in the city, an official release from the government stated here on Friday.

The team comprising four doctors, seven nurses, 26 paramedics and 20 supporting staff, including battlefield nursing attendants, has been drawn from five Naval hospitals around the country. The team is being deployed for a period of two months and if required, the release added.

The battlefield nursing attendants are non-medical naval personnel trained by Indian Navy to assist the doctors and paramedics in treating the Covid patients.

This crucial addition of highly trained medical manpower is expected to boost the functioning of the 900-bed Dhanvantari hospital —set up at the Gujarat University Exhibition and Convention Centre — which has been witnessing long queues of Covid patients waiting for admission. Only 380 beds are currently operational at this facility where facilities were reviewed by Union home minister Amit Shah a week ago.

Apart from the naval medical team, Gujarat Naval Area has offered support to the civil administration for transport of critical medical stores and equipment to the COVID affected areas, setting up of community kitchens and other technical help.