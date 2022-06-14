Covid-19: Gujarat records 165 new cases, Ahmedabad city reports highest numbers since Feb

Gujarat on Tuesday recorded 165 new cases of Covid-19 with 90 of these cases being reported from Ahmedabad city, the highest number reported in the city since the last week of February.

With the 90 new cases recorded in Ahmedabad in the last 24 hours, the city accounts for over 500 active cases of the total 920 active cases across the state.

Apart from Ahmedabad city, cities of Vadodara, Surat, Gandhinagar, Bhavnagar too are seeing a slight increase in daily cases, with the four cities reporting a total of 47 new cases, and Vadodara reporting 19 cases.

Meanwhile, Gujarat has seen a dismal coverage of the Covid-19 vaccine’s booster dose among its population. After covering 5.40 crore of the population with the first dose and 5.29 crore with the second dose, only 36 lakh-odd doses of the booster has been administered among the state’s population so far.