Covid-19: Gujarat AAP demands audit of private hospitals like in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat wrote a letter to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani demanding an audit of treatment and billing at state-based private hospitals for Covid-19 patients on the lines of Delhi government.

Bhemabhai Chaudhary, vice-president of Gujarat AAP, in a letter to the CM said, “To save the coronavirus patients and their family members from getting ruined financially, I request you to conduct audit of private hospitals across the state on the lines of Delhi government. It has been known that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been conducting audits and inspections of private hospitals in Delhi and if instances of excess billing is found for patients, then the hospital bodies are asked to refund the fees… In Gujarat, there are no such regulations for private hospitals nor has the government issued any guidelines for them for treatment of coronavirus. Therefore patients are being left at the mercy of the private hospitals (sic).”

Further in the letter, Chaudhary asked Rupani to form a statutory body to look into the complaints made by patients regarding excessive billing by hospitals.

“A body should be constituted where the patients and their families can approach if they feel that they have been excessively charged by the hospitals. The body should then conduct a probe within 15 days and if found guilty, penalise the hospitals by asking them to refund double the bill to the patients which they had charged initially. In such a way, there will be change in the attitude of the private hospitals which have been looting the patients by forgetting humanity (sic),” said Chaudhary.