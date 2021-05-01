Covid-19 fight: Naval medical team deployed in Ahmedabad

Relatives mourn the death of a person died due to Corona virus disease outside the dead body department of Civil hospital in Asarwa, Ahmedabad.

A 57-member medical team from the Indian Navy has been deputed to Ahmedabad and will be deployed at the PM Cares Covid Hospital, popularly known as the Dhanvantri Covid Hospital in the city, an government release stated on Friday.

The team of four doctors, seven nurses, 26 paramedics and 20 supporting staff, including battlefield nursing attendants, from five Naval hospitals around the country, will be deployed for two months, the release added.

The battlefield nursing attendants are non-medical naval personnel trained by the Indian Navy to assist the doctors and paramedics in treating Covid patients.

This crucial addition of highly trained medical manpower is expected to boost the functioning of the 900-bed Dhanvantari hospital —set up at the Gujarat University Exhibition and Convention Centre — which has been witnessing long queues of patients. Only 380 beds are currently operational at this facility, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited a week ago.

Gujarat Naval Area has also offered support to the civil administration for transport of critical medical stores and equipment to Covid-affected areas, setting up of community kitchens and other technical help.