Covid-19 duty must for medical students: Government

The state government on Thursday made Covid-19 duty mandatory for medical and para-medical students even as cases surged in the state with Surat city alone reporting over 300 on Thursday.

The state government’s decision, taken by the core committee chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel after consulting senior officials of the health department as well as the faculty deans of all the universities in the state, mandates all MBBS students whose theory examinations are over and practical examinations are pending, to immediately report for compulsory Covid-19 duty.

The state government has postponed the practical exams for the time being. While, for those students whose theory exams are underway, the exams shall continue as scheduled.



Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi further stated that all final year medical students who are currently undergoing the practical examinations will have to join the Covid-19 duty right from the second day after the completion of the examination.

Students studying in urban areas under the co-ordination of their college principals should contact municipal commissioners immediately while students in the districts have to co-ordinate with the college principal immediately report to the district collectors.

In addition to MBBS, all third year students of nursing, dental, physiotherapy and AYUSH have to join this duty. Further, if need arises, junior students too will be roped in, Jayanti Ravi said.



324 cases in Surat city

While Gujarat recorded 1,276 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, Surat city reported 324 new cases. This is the second consecutive day when then total number of cases in Surat city crossed the 300 mark. On March 17, Surat district had reported 353 cases.

The highest numbers of cases were reported from Athwa zone area, 89, followed by Rander zone with 74 cases. One death was reported from Rander zone of an 87-year-old woman. With this, the Covid-19 death tally reached 855.

With the surge in the Covid-19 cases, the Surat Municipal Corporation on Thursday carried out mass testing in the malls and shopping complexes in Vesu, Ghod Dod road and city light road area in Athwa zone. The officials carried out 290 tests and two persons tested positive.



SMC Athwa Zonal head Rajesh Pandya said, “We have increased the number of Dhanvatri raths to 14 to conduct RAT tests. We have also intimated people to follow the Covid-19 guidelines. We are also denying permissions to conduct marriages and other public gatherings in our areas.”