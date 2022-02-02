Covid-19 cases go up: 8,338 infections, 38 deaths in a day

The number of daily infections in Gujarat increased with 8,338 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday against the 6,679 cases reported a day ago, while 38 others succumbed to the infection, indicating continuous rise in Covid fatalities despite a drop in the number of critical patients.

From 304 patients on ventilators as of January 27, there are 229 patients on ventilators across the state as of February 1.

With 2,702 new Covid-19 cases and eight related deaths on Tuesday, Ahmedabad recorded a slight surge against 2,399 cases and six deaths reported just a day ago. Ahmedabad city added six new micro-containment zones with 59 such zones as on date.

Of the 40 households contained on Tuesday, 16 were at the residential society of Maple Tree at Thaltej. Ahmedabad is recording a weekly test positivity rate of 23 per cent.

The number of districts with weekly TPR of over 10 per cent has reduced from 13 as of January 24 to five districts as of January 31. Leading the list is Vadodara with weekly TPR of 26.47 per cent. The district reported 2,196 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths.

Surat, where the weekly TPR has been hovering around 10per cent for the most part of the third wave, has reported a decline to nearly four per cent. The district reported 394 cases and five deaths Tuesday.

Patan, on the other hand, now has a weekly TPR at 11.67 per cent, reporting as many as 224 new cases on Tuesday.