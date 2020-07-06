Ahmedabad: 18 held for ‘holding birthday party’

In a video which surfaced on social media, a man can be seen purportedly cutting cakes with a sword during his birthday party. (Representational) In a video which surfaced on social media, a man can be seen purportedly cutting cakes with a sword during his birthday party. (Representational)

As many as 18 people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly holding a birthday party in Bapunagar area of Ahmedabad.

In a video which surfaced on social media, a man can be seen purportedly cutting cakes with a sword during his birthday party.

According to police, the incident occurred around midnight on July 3 when Suraj Singh Purohit (22), a resident of Bapunagar, threw his birthday party in the parking lot of the municipality office in Viratnagar of Bapunagar. According to police, as many as 18-20 people attended the party where Purohit was seen purportedly cutting cakes with a sword.

A video emerged of the incident on social media after which the police took cognizance of the case as the persons seen in the video had violated guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We booked Purohit and 20 others under the Disaster Management Act and sections 188 (disobedience to order given by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease) under the Indian Penal Code,” said a police officer at Bapunagar police station.

“On Saturday, 18 were arrested including Purohit and they have been given bail Sunday,” the police officer added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd