Courts must actively try to make mediation mandatory in cases: CJI Ramana

Speaking on the importance of mediation and the need for “skilled mediators”, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana implored that an “active effort must be taken by courts to make negotiations and mediation mandatory as part of case management.

He cautioned that with rapid technological advancements, there is a “possibility of increasing litigation” in “cryptocurrency, data protection, encryption and artificial intelligence.” He was speaking at the two-day National Judicial Conference on Mediation and Information Technology at Kevadia Colony in Gujarat’s Narmada district.

Noting that no one understands better than Gujarat’s merchants that “time wasted is money lost”, he said, “the concept of ADR (alternate dispute resolution) through lok adalats, gram adalats and mediation centres has the potential to transform the legal landscape of India by providing millions of people a platform to settle their grievances. Imbibing effective ADR mechanisms into the judicial process can reduce pendency, save judicial resources and time, and allow litigants a degree of control over the dispute resolution process and its outcome.”

Stressing that “along with increasing awareness campaigns to educate people on the role of courts assuming great importance in realising the full potential of ADR, an active effort must be taken by courts to make negotiations and mediation mandatory as part of case management,” CJI Ramana said.

He also outlined the role of lawyers, parties and judicial officers. “Lawyers must pursue every possibility of pre-litigation settlement and advise clients to approach lok adalats for the greater benefit of the parties. Additionally, it is the responsibility of the parties who opt for this forum to commit and work towards early resolution of their dispute. It should not be used as a mere delaying tactic. Lastly, judicial officers dispensing justice should not bring any adjudicating flavour to the proceedings and must understand parties and their economic conditions with patience,” he said.

Weighing in on the importance of skilled mediators, the CJI pointed out, “We need skilled mediators to decide some significant issues during the process of mediation, particularly in a situation where settlement is fully going in favour of a particular party. What is the duty of a mediator in a settlement which is patently unjust to the weaker party? Should the mediator be a silent spectator during such negotiations? These are just some of the questions which one must consider… The ideals of substantive quality must be reflected in the resolution processes as well… With adequate cooperation from all stakeholders, it has the ability to emerge as a tool of social justice.”

Touching upon how legal regulations have failed to keep pace with technology, the CJI said he expected litigation in technological areas to go up. “The last three decades have seen a massive increase in processing power, the explosion of data, significant reduction in data management costs and increased availability of sophisticated machinery and software. The rapid development of technology has resulted in increased complexity even within the legal and regulatory landscape of the country,” he said.

“For instance, technological developments such as cryptocurrency data protection, encryption and artificial intelligence have caused courts and law enforcement agencies to engage in novel issues. With the passage of time, there is a possibility of increasing litigation on these issues.”

However, pointing out that the pandemic has helped speed up technological transformation in the judiciary, he pushed for integrating technology in mediation. “To make the idea of access to justice effective and user-centric, the need of the hour is popularisation of mediation across various platforms. Distance, money and time are no longer barriers… Online mediation has the ability to revolutionise the justice delivery system by promising simple and affordable justice for all,” he said.