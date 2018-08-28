Court rejects govt’s plea to cancel Hardik’s bail in Ramol rioting case

I am an Arabian horse which runs more when it gets tired: Hardik Patel Monday I am an Arabian horse which runs more when it gets tired: Hardik Patel Monday

A sessions court on Monday rejected an application moved by the state government for cancelling the bail of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel for breaching a condition in a case related to alleged rioting at a BJP corporator’s house in Ramol police station area last year.

Sessions judge P C Chauhan rejected the application on the ground that the “facts of the case do not seem to aspire enough truth to reject the bail considering the judgments of higher courts”.

The Patidar leader is on an indefinite hunger strike for the past three days in Ahmedabad, demanding reservation for his community.

Hardik’s lawyer Rafik Lokhanwala said: “I haven’t got the copy of the order but by and large the court didn’t find any cogent reason to entertain the application and there were not sufficient grounds.”

Before the court order, Hardik on Monday went live on Facebook and said: “Don’t think that Hardikbhai will get tired or his health will deteriorate and he will stop the fast (within a few days). I am an Arabian horse which runs more when it gets tired. So, don’t worry about me and keep the struggle on against the atrocities of the government,” Hardik said.

The state government had moved before the court, alleging that when Hardik was granted bail, a condition was put that he would not enter the limits of Ramol police station, but recently he was spotted in the area, thus he breached the condition. The state had submitted testimonies of two police witnesses.

Last year, Hardik was booked along with his 59 supporters for allegedly vandalising BJP corporator Paresh Patel’s house.

Meanwhile, apart from 28 Congress MLAs, Kapil Patil, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, met Hardik at his residence on Monday. The leader of the Loktantrik Janata Dal extended his support to him.

“This BJP government and its police are trying their best to stop this agitation,” he said after meeting Patil.

