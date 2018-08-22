Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Court rejects bail plea, says lynching serious

While seeking bail, Solanki said that he did not participate in the violence. The prosecution opposed the bail on the ground that “it will send a wrong signal in the society”.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published: August 22, 2018 3:40:38 am
delhi high court, delhi high court judge retires, Delhi news The prosecution opposed the bail on the ground that “it will send a wrong signal in the society”.

Stating that “the case of mob lynching is too serious to merit any consideration of bail”, a Sessions Court here on Tuesday rejected the bail application of a 19-year-old man arrested in connection with the lynching of a woman in June on suspicion of being a child-lifter.

Sessions Judge Suchitt D Dave rejected the bail application of Hasmukh Punabhai Solanki, who is alleged to be part of a mob of about 30 people, including several women, which allegedly lynched a woman, Shanta Devi, near Juna Vadaj circle on June 26.

According to the FIR, four women — Shanta Devi, Ashu Devi, Lila Devi and Anshi Gorakhnath — all related to each other were out for begging when a mob started to chase an autorickshaw in which they were travelling. The mob, according to the FIR, stopped the autorickshaw at Juna Vadaj circle accusing them of being child-lifters.

During the assault, which was captured on CCTV cameras and cell phones, the four women were brutally thrashed by the mob after they were dragged out of the autorickshaw. The autorickshaw was also overturned and damaged. Following the brutal assault, Shanta Devi passed away. The accused Solanki, a vegetable vendor, was part of the mob. The police had arrested more than six persons in connection with the case.

While seeking bail, Solanki said that he did not participate in the violence. The prosecution opposed the bail on the ground that “it will send a wrong signal in the society”.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Nokia 6.1 Plus review: A mid-end smartphone with premium looks and feel
Watch Now
Nokia 6.1 Plus review: A mid-end smartphone with premium looks and feel
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement