Court rejects bail plea, says lynching serious

The prosecution opposed the bail on the ground that “it will send a wrong signal in the society”. The prosecution opposed the bail on the ground that “it will send a wrong signal in the society”.

Stating that “the case of mob lynching is too serious to merit any consideration of bail”, a Sessions Court here on Tuesday rejected the bail application of a 19-year-old man arrested in connection with the lynching of a woman in June on suspicion of being a child-lifter.

Sessions Judge Suchitt D Dave rejected the bail application of Hasmukh Punabhai Solanki, who is alleged to be part of a mob of about 30 people, including several women, which allegedly lynched a woman, Shanta Devi, near Juna Vadaj circle on June 26.

According to the FIR, four women — Shanta Devi, Ashu Devi, Lila Devi and Anshi Gorakhnath — all related to each other were out for begging when a mob started to chase an autorickshaw in which they were travelling. The mob, according to the FIR, stopped the autorickshaw at Juna Vadaj circle accusing them of being child-lifters.

During the assault, which was captured on CCTV cameras and cell phones, the four women were brutally thrashed by the mob after they were dragged out of the autorickshaw. The autorickshaw was also overturned and damaged. Following the brutal assault, Shanta Devi passed away. The accused Solanki, a vegetable vendor, was part of the mob. The police had arrested more than six persons in connection with the case.

While seeking bail, Solanki said that he did not participate in the violence. The prosecution opposed the bail on the ground that “it will send a wrong signal in the society”.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App