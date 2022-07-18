scorecardresearch
Court refuses further CBI remand of IAS Rajesh, sends him to judicial custody

According to a source, the CBI sought Rajesh's remand primarily on the need to probe his bank account, the arms licences he granted and his connection with co-accused Rafiq Memon, a Surat-based businessman.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 18, 2022 11:38:43 pm
Kankipati Rajesh was arrested July 13, nearly two months after the FIR.(Image: Twitter)

A special CBI court in Ahmedabad Monday sent IAS officer Kankipati Rajesh, arrested on alleged charges of bribery, to judicial custody after refusing the CBI’s demand for further 10 days custody of the IAS officer.

On July 14, a special CBI court had granted the investigating agency five days remand of Rajesh, who was booked on May 20 for allegedly receiving “illegal gratification” in cases related to the grant of arms licences and allotment of government land to ineligible beneficiaries during his tenure as the Surendranagar district collector. He was arrested July 13, nearly two months after the FIR.

According to a source, the CBI sought Rajesh’s remand primarily on the need to probe his bank account, the arms licences he granted and his connection with co-accused Rafiq Memon, a Surat-based businessman.

The 2011 Gujarat-cadre IAS officer was booked by the CBI after conducting multiple raids at his Gandhinagar office, residence and in Rajahmundry—his native place—in Andhra Pradesh. In May, the CBI had arrested Memon—proprietor of Jeans Corner in the Haripura area—for allegedly collecting bribes on behalf of the IAS officer.
Memon’s bail plea before a special CBI court in Ahmedabad was rejected on June 1 following which he has moved the Gujarat High Court.

