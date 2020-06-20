Ahmedabad: Court clerk tests positive for Covid, ‘hangs herself’

The woman, who was working with the sessions court at Lal Darwaza, was tested for Covid-19 on Wednesday after she was suffering from fever for the past few days. The woman, who was working with the sessions court at Lal Darwaza, was tested for Covid-19 on Wednesday after she was suffering from fever for the past few days.

A 48-year-old clerk-cum-stenographer at the Ahmedabad Sessions Court allegedly hanged herself in Meghaninagar on Thursday, a day after she tested positive for Covid-19, police said.

According to the police, the woman, identified as Veenu Nair, a resident of Netajinagar in Meghaninagar of Ahmedabad, was found hanging at her residence around 1:30 pm on Thursday. The body was found by her 20-year-old son Sumit Nair who had gone out to fetch errands on Thursday afternoon.

“The victim’s son has claimed that her mother was suffering from a skin allergy for the past six months. She had developed fever for the past 15 days and had tested for Covid-19 on Wednesday and her results came out on Thursday morning as positive. Sumit had gone outside for some time and when he returned, he found the body. We have not found any note from the house and her body was sent for postmortem to the Civil Hospital. The body will now be cremated as per the process of dealing with Covid-19 patients. We have filed a case of accidental death after speaking with her son,” said DJ Chudasma, in-charge officer, Meghaninagar police station.

Chief public prosecutor at the Ahmedabad Sessions Court Sudhir Brahmbhatt confirmed that the deceased had been working as a stenographer-cum-clerk with the department of public prosecutor here for more than 20 years.

“She was officially working here. For more than two months, we have all been working from home so we haven’t seen her,” added Brahmbhatt.

