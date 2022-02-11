Courier staff abducted, Rs 8 lakh looted from him in Sabarkantha

Police have started investigation after a courier company staff was allegedly abducted and cash worth Rs 8 lakh was looted from him in Idar of Sabarkantha on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred Wednesday afternoon when Ishwar Singh Rathod, a staff at Jayantibhai Patel Angadiya office, was abducted outside Sarvodaya Hotel in Idar taluka by unidentified men who arrived in a Maruti Eeco van.

Police said Rathod was abducted and the car was driven for 20 kilometers after which he was thrown off the vehicle at the roadside near a village.

Later, police also found the abandoned Maruti Eeco van near a railway crossing in Gadha village under Idar taluka.

“The courier staff was returning from Khedbrahma area carrying a parcel of Rs 8 lakh worth of cash and silver valuables and had reached Idar. He was waiting outside Sarvodaya Hotel to catch a bus when an Eeco car arrived there and unidentified men tried to snatch the parcel from him. After failling to the snatch the parcel, the men abducted Rathod in their vehicle and assaulted him,” said a senior police official in Sabarkantha.