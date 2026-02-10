Couple, teen son found dead at Surat apartment

Asphyxiation caused by gas-fired geyser caused deaths: Police

By: Express News Service
2 min readSuratFeb 10, 2026 08:32 PM IST
Saiyed Faiz, Mubina, Noman, asphyxiation, gas-fired geyser,Faiz Saiyed, with his wife Mubina and son Noman. (Express photo)
A couple and their 13-year-old son were found dead at their apartment in Surat on Tuesday, the Lalgate police said. Police believe that  asphyxiation caused by a gas-fired geyser led to the deaths. They identified the deceased as Saiyed Faiz (40), his wife Mubina (35) and Noman (13), all residents of an apartment in Soi street in Haripura area.

Faiz had been running a chemical trading business with his two brothers in Surat and the family had recently returned from Saudi Arabia after a pilgrimage.

Lalgate Police Inspector N M Chaudhary said, “The family resided on the third floor. On checking the bedroom, we found that a gas geyser was installed while its connection was provided in the bathroom attached to it. The gas geyser was on in the room. Doctors at the New Civil Hospital said that primarily the cause of death is asphyxiation.”

Police said the incident came to light when Noman’s cousin, Khalil, reached his house to take him to a madrasa. After repeated knocking on the door and several calls made by him to Noman got no response, he returned home and informed his father.

Faiz’s brother, Usman Saiyed, reached the spot and along with others, broke open the door and found the bodies lying on the floor.

A police team reached the spot after being informed on examining the bodies, did not find any signs of struggle or injury. There were no signs of poison consumption either, police sources said. A forensics team  also reached the spot and collected samples, while the bodies were sent to New Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

