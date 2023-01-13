Couple held hostage, robbed of valuables worth Rs 1.03 cr in Mandvi

Thieves robbed a couple of cash and jewellery worth Rs 1.03 crore after holding them hostage for hours and ransacking their residence in Mandvi taluka of Surat district in the wee hours Thursday, the police said.

According to the police complaint, three thieves broke into the house of Sunil Kumar Sharma, a farmer who is also into the transport business, in Masjid Falia of Ushker village. Sharma (55) and his wife Premlata (50) woke up to the thieves and were held hostage before they could raise an alarm. Sharma is also brother of Vadodara sessions judge Praveen Chandra Sharma, said Surat Superintendent of Police Hitesh Joyser.

“One of the accused carried a sharp weapon and held it near my throat when I tried to retaliate. They also threatened my wife to hand them over the keys of the safe,” Sharma stated in his complaint.

After the robbers decamped with the valuables, Sharma informed the Mandvi police about the incident. The police registered an offence under IPC Sections IPC 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 364 (a) (Kidnapping for ransom), 450 (House-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with death), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 114 (Abettor present when offence is committed).

“We have picked up two youths under suspicion and are questioning them. The couple was staying alone in the house. Sharma incurred minor injuries and told us that the robbers were speaking in Hindi while talking to them,” Inspector H B Patel told The Indian Express.